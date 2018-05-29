Wahlburgers announces new location coming to Olathe

Wahlburgers, the restaurant brainchild of the Wahlberg brothers plans to open a location in Olathe, KS. (AP)

Fan of hamburgers and award-winning actor Mark Wahlberg will soon be able to get both right here in the Kansas City area.

Sort of.

Wahlburgers, the restaurant brainchild of the Wahlberg brothers plans to open a location in Olathe, KS.

The restaurant will open at 11935 South BlackBob Road, according to the restaurant’s website.

Wahlburgers was opened by owner and chef Paul Wahlberg in partnership with two of his brothers, actors Donnie Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg. The restaurant serves burgers in a casual dining experience, which was first located near Boston, MA.

Restaurant officials have not announced when the location will open or if Donnie or Mark will make an appearance at any point. The brothers have visited several other locations around the world as part of their opening celebrations.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.