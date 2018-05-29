Home of late Negro Leagues' Hall of Fame pitcher Satchel Paige destroyed by flames

The fire started just before 2:45 a.m. at the home, located in the 2600 block of E 28th Street. (KCTV5)

Officials in Kansas City say the home of late Hall of Fame Negro Leagues' pitcher Satchel Paige was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.



The home had been listed ninth on the Kansas City Historical Society’s watch list of potentially endangered historical structures.

Paige pitched in both the Negro Leagues from 1931 to 1947 and in Major League Baseball from 1948-1965.

During his time in the Negro Leagues, Paige spent time with the Kansas City Monarchs, New York Black Yankees, Homestead Grays, Pittsburgh Crawfords and Cuban House of David, posting a record of 100-50.

While in the MLB, Paige pitched for the Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Browns and Kansas City Athletics, posting a career record of 28-31.

Paige was inducted into the Negro Leagues' Hall of Fame in 1971. He passed away on June 8, 1982, at the age of 75.

