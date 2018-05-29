Baseball star Satchel Paige's ex-Kansas City home burns, arson possible

The fire started just before 2:45 a.m. at the home, located in the 2600 block of E 28th Street. (KCTV5)

Investigators say a fire that destroyed the former Kansas City home of baseball legend Satchel Paige might have been arson.

The fire started just before 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at the home located in the 2600 block of East 28th Street.

Investigators found evidence an accelerant was used in the fire at the home where Paige lived until he died in 1982. The house has been vacant for years.

The home had been listed ninth on the Kansas City Historical Society’s watch list of potentially endangered historical structures.

Paige pitched in both the Negro Leagues from 1931 to 1947 and in Major League Baseball from 1948-1965.

During his time in the Negro Leagues, Paige spent time with the Kansas City Monarchs, New York Black Yankees, Homestead Grays, Pittsburgh Crawfords and Cuban House of David, posting a record of 100-50.

While in the MLB, Paige pitched for the Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Browns and Kansas City Athletics, posting a career record of 28-31.

Paige was inducted into the Negro Leagues' Hall of Fame in 1971. He passed away on June 8, 1982, at the age of 75.

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, said baseball legends often visited Paige's home. Kendrick said he and others wanted to do something with the home to honor Paige but there was never enough money.

The current owner, Brian Cushon, said Tuesday he had intended to renovate the home.

