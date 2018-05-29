House committee to hear testimony from former Greitens' campaign consultant

Tuesday, the House special investigative committee is expected to hear from GOP consultant Michael Hafner. Hafner worked on the governor’s 2016 campaign in the early going. (File photo)

After celebrating the holiday weekend, Missouri lawmakers will head back to work on Tuesday, as they continue to weigh the fate of Gov. Eric Greitens.

Tuesday, the House special investigative committee is expected to hear from GOP consultant Michael Hafner. Hafner worked on the governor’s 2016 campaign in the early going.

The Republican governor is accused of disclosing a donor list from the veterans' charity he founded, The Mission Continues, to his political fundraiser without the consent of the charity. The charge was filed last month in St. Louis, where the charity is based.

Hafner has already testified once in the investigation.

In that testimony, he told lawmakers that in July of 2015, he received an email from Greitens’ assistant with an attachment titled, “The Mission Continues List.”

Hafner says it was indicated he was to use it to help build a fundraising plan from the list.

When Greitens asked Hafner to meet with a person with the charity, Hafner declined.

“Certainly, when you are meeting with employees of a charity and using that for political purposes that’s a road I was not comfortable going down and that’s why I never set the meeting or reached out to her,” Hafner said.

Hafner says he was asked to leave the campaign after three months.

Greitens was supposed to face a judge over the tampering charge on May 22 but the St. Louis judge continued the case to July 2, because it is still pending before a grand jury.

