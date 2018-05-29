House committee to hear testimony from former Greitens' campaign consultant

Several family members were on the way down to Dallas for a family reunion when the car slammed into the back of a semi.More >
Several family members were on the way down to Dallas for a family reunion when the car slammed into the back of a semi.More >
A Russian malware system has infected hundreds of thousands of routers. To combat the malware, the FBI released a public service announcement asking homes and businesses to reset their routers.More >
A Russian malware system has infected hundreds of thousands of routers. To combat the malware, the FBI released a public service announcement asking homes and businesses to reset their routers.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
The police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person in Kansas City early on Sunday.More >
The police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person in Kansas City early on Sunday.More >
A TV news anchor and a photojournalist were killed Monday when a tree fell on their vehicle in North Carolina as they reported on flooding and severe weather associated with Subtropical Storm Alberto.More >
A TV news anchor and a photojournalist were killed Monday when a tree fell on their vehicle in North Carolina as they reported on flooding and severe weather associated with Subtropical Storm Alberto.More >
Two young women suffered serious injuries after lightning struck them while they were taking selfies in western Germany, officials said Monday.More >
Two young women suffered serious injuries after lightning struck them while they were taking selfies in western Germany, officials said Monday.More >
Harris told police the fight started because he was trying to convince Williams to take the 27-year-old daughter to the doctor and he had been bringing her bottled water and food.More >
Harris told police the fight started because he was trying to convince Williams to take the 27-year-old daughter to the doctor and he had been bringing her bottled water and food.More >
A Florida agricultural science teacher accused of drowning two raccoons and an opossum in front of students won't face criminal charges because investigators say the killings weren't cruel or inhumane.More >
A Florida agricultural science teacher accused of drowning two raccoons and an opossum in front of students won't face criminal charges because investigators say the killings weren't cruel or inhumane.More >