Injuries following rollover wreck in Fairway

Days after the body of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez was discovered in Harvey County, KS, his father is speaking out. Jonathan Hernandez released a statement on Monday afternoon, thanking investigators and volunteers who helped find his son. In the statement, he said the focus is to lay his son to rest and move on as a family. Full statement: "This is a hard thing to write. I held on hope that Lucas was still alive. The past 3 months have been full of so...

More >