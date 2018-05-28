Father of Lucas Hernandez releases statement following discovery of son's body

Days after the body of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez was discovered in Harvey County, KS, his father is speaking out.

Jonathan Hernandez released a statement on Monday afternoon, thanking investigators and volunteers who helped find his son.

In the statement, he said the focus is to lay his son to rest and move on as a family.

Full statement:

"This is a hard thing to write. I held on hope that Lucas was still alive. The past 3 months have been full of so many different theories and ideas about where Lucas was that I still had hope. I now have to live with the knowledge that Lucas is gone. I am not a perfect man and have made mistakes. My love for my children is the one thing that has always been most important thing to me. Judge me if you must but please don’t ever think I didn’t love my son. I would like to thank everyone who helped since Lucas was first reported missing. WPD, TES and the many local searchers did a wonderful job. Thanks also to the many people and groups from across the country who helped keep Lucas’s face out there. It was amazing to see how many strangers came to love my boy. I'm so thankful that David Washburn [sic] decided to take on Lucas's case and was able to help find answers quickly. He's an amazing man and a friend for life. We as Lucas’s family must now focus on laying our sweet child to rest. I have no idea what the future will hold but it will be less bright without Lucas’s sweet smile. I love you with all my heart bubba!"

