For first time since tornado, Oak Grove able to host Memorial Day ceremony

For the first time since a devastating tornado, Oak Grove held its annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor veterans.

It's taken more than a year to repair the veterans memorial at Oak Grove Cemetery. The tornado that came through knocked a stone slab over into the flag pole, destroying it.

Last year, the American Legion Post 379 could not host the annual event because of the damage. They were only able to put out flags, but over the last year, they have worked with their auxiliary group to raise money for a new flag pole.

They also worked with the city to restore some of the other grave sites that had been damaged.

"It's heartwarming," said Clark Scherfenberg of the American Legion Post 379. "All of the people who worked to make this possible is overwhelming. We're here for a purpose. We're here to serve our families our veterans and those that have fallen."

City officials say it's another step towards recovery in the city.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.