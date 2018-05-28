Pop-up thunderstorms developing east of Kansas City - KCTV5 News

Pop-up thunderstorms developing east of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Thunderstorms with the capability of producer hail and gusty winds have developed east of the metro area. 

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued so far Monday for Ray County, Lafayette County and Johnson County all in Missouri. 

There are currently no watches. 

