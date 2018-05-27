Kansas testing drones for designing roads - KCTV5 News

Kansas testing drones for designing roads

Everyone is finding a use for drones. (KCTV5) Everyone is finding a use for drones. (KCTV5)

NETAWAKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas transportation officials are beginning a pilot project to determine how drones could be used in future road design work.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that last week marked the first time the Kansas Department of Transportation has employed drone technology in conjunction with a road project.

The department has contracted the Kirkham Michael engineering firm to operate the fixed-wing drone back and forth above part of the US-75 highway in northern Jackson County. The device is equipped with a still camera that takes hundreds of images of the terrain below.

Kirkham Michael municipal engineer Wayne Scritchfield says there are many advantages to using drones to do survey work for road projects, including safety benefits for drivers and workers.

Officials could use drones for road work in the future if the pilot is successful.

  • 1 killed, 1 injured in early morning shooting in KC

    The police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person in Kansas City early on Sunday.

  • 2 local women killed in crash in Oklahoma

    Two local 25-year-old women died in a crash in Oklahoma on Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on US-69 just north of Durant, Oklahoma. A 35-year-old man from Overland Park was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu southbound and was behind a semi-truck when it hit the semi and rolled over into the median. Jamesha Brooks from Overland Park and Maurtica Britt from Kansas City, Kansas died at the scene. Both women were 25 years old. A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old b...More >
  • 'Free,’ 'Good home only' written across body of abandoned dog

    A dog in Ohio is looking for a new home after someone wrote “free” and “good home only” across its body in permanent marker before abandoning it in a park.

