Kansas testing drones for designing roads

NETAWAKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas transportation officials are beginning a pilot project to determine how drones could be used in future road design work.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that last week marked the first time the Kansas Department of Transportation has employed drone technology in conjunction with a road project.

The department has contracted the Kirkham Michael engineering firm to operate the fixed-wing drone back and forth above part of the US-75 highway in northern Jackson County. The device is equipped with a still camera that takes hundreds of images of the terrain below.

Kirkham Michael municipal engineer Wayne Scritchfield says there are many advantages to using drones to do survey work for road projects, including safety benefits for drivers and workers.

Officials could use drones for road work in the future if the pilot is successful.

