KCK man, 75, dead after wreck in Parkville

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -

A 75-year-old man is dead and two others are seriously hurt following a crash Sunday afternoon in Parkville.

The wreck happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of River Park Drive and Coffey Road. 

Larry Kelly, 75, has been identified as the man killed in the crash. 

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Report, Tiffany Davis, 35, and Tianna Bauder, 15, were seriously injured in the wreck. 

The highway patrol report states the vehicle Davis and Bauder were in "crossed into the path and struck the front of" Kelly's vehicle. 

Kelly's vehicle was heading northbound on the road and Davis' vehicle was heading southbound. 

