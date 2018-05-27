Overnight fire nearly destroys house in KC - KCTV5 News

Overnight fire nearly destroys house in KC

Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Marcel Clarke, Anchor/Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A house is barely standing after an overnight fire sparked and engulfed everything in it.

By Sunday morning, only a few things remained; just a few clothes and bags filled with personal belongings.

Everyone in the neighborhood who spoke to KCTV5 News agreed it was shocking to see the house gone.

Overnight, firefighters were called to the house near the intersection of Bellaire Avenue and Lexington Avenue in KC.

Several neighbors in the area said they woke up to ambulances and firefighters on their street.

One man said he heard a lot of noise before that.

Oscar Lopez said, there were a lot of cars speeding by very fast and that he was shocked to see the house in the morning.

He said he didn’t know the neighbors very well, but that he would see them often.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

