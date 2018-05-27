Man attacked, robbed in Olathe

Police in Olathe are investigating after a man was assaulted and robbed Saturday evening in the 800 block of South Willow Dr.

The victim was treated at an area hospital, according to police.

He said he told officers he was meeting with an individual at Willow Drive near College Way when he was hit by the suspect.

The suspect is only described as a white man with blond hair pulled up into a bun.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

