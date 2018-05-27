Husband of Overland Park woman killed in Oklahoma wreck says family trying to remain positive

Two local 25-year-old women died in a crash in Oklahoma on Saturday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on US-69 just north of Durant, Oklahoma.

Several family members were on the way down to Dallas for a family reunion when the car slammed into the back of a semi.

Jamesha Brooks from Overland Park and Maurtica Britt from Kansas City, Kansas died at the scene.

A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy were taken to hospitals in Texas.

The driver of the car, Quentin Brooks, was the husband of Jamesha Brooks.

A highway patrol report blames inattentive or distracted driving for the deadly crash, but he says he cannot remember what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

“Honestly I can't remember before it happened," Quentin Brooks said. "I don't even remember getting out of the car. I just remember waking up after being outside the car.”

He remains in Texas with the children. He says the family is trying to stay positive .

"It's hard, but I mean we're trying to support each other and help each other be positive," he said. "Just think about the good memories.”

He was married with Jamesha Brooks for three years. Britt was a mother of four.

