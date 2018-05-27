2 local women killed in crash in Oklahoma

Two local 25-year-old women died in a crash in Oklahoma on Saturday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on US-69 just north of Durant, Oklahoma.

A 35-year-old man from Overland Park was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu southbound and was behind a semi-truck when it hit the semi and rolled over into the median.

Jamesha Brooks from Overland Park and Maurtica Britt from Kansas City, Kansas died at the scene. Both women were 25 years old.

A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy were taken to hospitals in Texas. Both are in stable condition and are from Kansas City, Kansas.

The driver of the car refused treatment at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

According to the crash log, inattentive driving was the cause of the crash.

It is undetermined if everyone was wearing their seatbelts.

