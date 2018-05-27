Brownback is looser, more relaxed in ambassador's job - KCTV5 News

Brownback is looser, more relaxed in ambassador's job

Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Sam Brownback appears relaxed, looser and more convivial as he settles into his ambassador's job and far from where he was during his final, difficult months as Kansas governor.

Brownback left the governor's office in January. The two-term conservative Republican left behind low approval ratings, ire from fellow Republicans over the state's fiscal problems and an order from the Kansas Supreme Court to increase spending on public schools.

The Kansas City Star reports that five months later, a visibly relaxed Brownback appears back in his element in Washington as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. He was making jokey sports analogies and ribbing former aide and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan.

He said he is not following Kansas politics. His new job has taken him all over the world.

