Whistleblower lawsuit settled against city of Leavenworth

A deal has been reached in a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the city of Leavenworth retaliated against an employee who reported the city had defrauded the U.S. government.

A trial had been set for next month on a claim of retaliation made by a former employee who says she faced adverse consequences after reporting ongoing maintenance problems and dumping of solid wastes at the city's waste treatment plant.

She alleged the city failed to comply with contract terms that required the city to protect the public health and environment in its handling of sewage disposal and wastewater treatment for three federal agencies.

Her lawyer says the deal settles retaliation and damage claims, but allows her to appeal on environmental and fraud issues.

Leavenworth's lawyer didn't return a call for comment.

