Person seriously injured in KCK stabbing - KCTV5 News

Person seriously injured in KCK stabbing

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

One person sustained life-threatening injuries when they were stabbed in Kansas City, Kansas on Friday night. 

The stabbing happened in the area of N. 81st Terrace and Yecker Avenue shortly before 11:00 p.m.

A suspect has not been identified at this time. 

KCTV5 News is working to get more information. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.