Person seriously injured in KCK stabbing

One person sustained life-threatening injuries when they were stabbed in Kansas City, Kansas on Friday night.

The stabbing happened in the area of N. 81st Terrace and Yecker Avenue shortly before 11:00 p.m.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

KCTV5 News is working to get more information.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.