Motorcyclist dies in crash in Harrison County, Missouri - KCTV5 News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Harrison County, Missouri

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(AP) (AP)
HARRISON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A man was killed in a crash in Harrison County six miles north of Bethany, Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

Jerald R. McDaniel, 38, was headed south on I-35 shortly after 4:30 p.m. when the motorcycle he was driving began skidding, overturned, and crossed the center line. 

McDaniel was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the eastern side of the highway. The motorcycle landed on the western side.

McDaniel was declared dead at the scene.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.