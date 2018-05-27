Motorcyclist dies in crash in Harrison County, Missouri

A man was killed in a crash in Harrison County six miles north of Bethany, Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

Jerald R. McDaniel, 38, was headed south on I-35 shortly after 4:30 p.m. when the motorcycle he was driving began skidding, overturned, and crossed the center line.

McDaniel was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the eastern side of the highway. The motorcycle landed on the western side.

McDaniel was declared dead at the scene.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.