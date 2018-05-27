Olathe police looking for vehicle after shots are fired followin - KCTV5 News

Olathe police looking for vehicle after shots are fired following altercation

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

The Olathe Police Department is looking for a vehicle connected to suspects involved in an armed disturbance.

The incident happened at 11:58 p.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of E. Santa Fe.

Witnesses said there was an altercation between two groups in a parking lot and then several shots were fired.

No one reported being injured. A nearby business and vehicle were damaged by the gunfire, however.

The suspects possibly left the area in a white, four-door vehicle. A picture of that vehicle is within this article.

Another possible suspect vehicle was described as a dark passenger car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Olathe police are continuing to investigate.

