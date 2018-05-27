1 killed, 1 injured in early morning shooting in KC

The police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person in Kansas City early on Sunday.

The shooting happened at 2 a.m. in the area of Blue Parkway and Coalmine Road, just east of Manchester Trafficway.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The other victim called police from a different location to say that they had been shot. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.