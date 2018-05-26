Kansas City police investigating homicide

The Kansas City police are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday afternoon.

At 4 p.m., officers went to the 5200 block of Lawn Avenue when someone called and said someone had died there.

The victim is a man and was confirmed dead at 4:18 p.m.

The police say that the medical examiner will have to determine the cause of death.

KCTV5 News is working to get more information.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.