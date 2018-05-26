Local church faces expense of repairing stolen, damaged van

A small church in Kansas City is facing a big expense after someone stole their church van.

Iglesia Getsemani is a church with limited resources at Truman and White on the northeastern side of town.

When someone broke a window, they replaced it with plywood. They had bars installed when someone broke in and took their sound equipment.

The theft from their small parking lot came just a week after yet another unexpected expense.

The assistant pastor made a post on Facebook in English, as well as in Spanish because it’s a language spoken by many in the neighborhood and the primarily immigrant congregation.

That was how they found the van last night, with a window busted out and the steering column jammed. It was just a day after it went missing.

The damage, however, came from a deer that ran into the van’s path more than two hours away in Columbia earlier last week.

Unsure about how safe it was to drive, they paid for a tow that cost more than $1,000 and bought parts to fix it.

Now, they have an additional expense.

“I was really upset by it, but more disappointed, just because we were trying to take care of the van, trying to cut our costs in fixing it, so we could continue to do ministry,” Juan Murillo, the assistant pastor, said. “Sadly, it’s almost like churches are not off-limits anymore.”

“The equipment we had bought to fix it will really be useless due to the added damage,” he said. “We weren’t able to use it for our homeless ministry that goes out on Fridays. And we probably won’t be able to use it for our upcoming men’s retreat that is next week.”

The van is now being kept at someone’s home, so they can keep an eye on it until they decide if it’s even worth fixing now.

