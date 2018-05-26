Police identify man killed after crashing into house in Independ - KCTV5 News

Police identify man killed after crashing into house in Independence

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The crash happened at 11:10 a.m. near 35th and Crane Streets. (KCTV5) The crash happened at 11:10 a.m. near 35th and Crane Streets. (KCTV5)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Independence have identified a man who was killed after his vehicle hit a home Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 11:10 a.m. near 35th and Crane Streets.

Police say the man was driving a 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe south on Crane Street when he veered off the road and hit a house.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Ricky Powell, 53, of Liberty, MO.

The residents were at home at the time but were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.