Police identify man killed after crashing into house in Independence

Police in Independence have identified a man who was killed after his vehicle hit a home Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 11:10 a.m. near 35th and Crane Streets.

Police say the man was driving a 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe south on Crane Street when he veered off the road and hit a house.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Ricky Powell, 53, of Liberty, MO.

The residents were at home at the time but were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

