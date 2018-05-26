Man dies after crashing into house in Independence

A 52-year-old man has died following a crash that happened in Independence on Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 11:10 a.m. near 35th Street and Crane.

The man was driving a 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe south on Crane Street when he veered off the road and hit a house.

That man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The residents were at home at the time and not injured.

The crash is still being investigated.

