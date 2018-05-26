SILVER Alert issued for missing 87-year-old man

The Independence Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing 87-year-old man.
James Donald Lazenby went missing from 412 S. Lacy Road in Independence at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Lazenby had left his home to go to a doctor's appointment and never arrived. His family has been unable to contact him.
He is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and gray eyes.
He wears glasses. What clothes he specifically had on is unknown at this time.
He may be driving a maroon 1998 Chevrolet C1500 bearing Missouri tags “5KK154.”
He has significant memory loss.
Lazenby was previously reported missing three months ago and he was found disoriented at the Lake of the Ozarks.
If you see him, call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7258.
