Royals recall Eric Stout, place Eric Skoglund on DL

The Kansas City Royals announced on Saturday that left-handed pitcher Eric Stout has been recalled from Omaha (AAA) and will be available for today’s game against the Texas Rangers at 3:15 p.m.

In a corresponding move, the club has placed left-handed pitcher Eric Skoglund on the 10-day disabled list (left UCL sprain/valgus extension overload).

Stout, 25, made his big-league debut on April 25 and has made two relief appearances with Kansas City this season. He’s posted a 2-1 record, along with two saves, and a 5.30 ERA (11 ER in 18.2 IP) in 14 relief outings with the Storm Chasers this year. A 14th-round selection in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft, Stout went 5-2 with a 2.99 ERA in 45 appearances at Omaha in 2017, holding the opposition to a .227 average.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.