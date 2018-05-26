Man, woman injured in double shooting on Friday night - KCTV5 News

Man, woman injured in double shooting on Friday night

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV) (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night. 

It happened in the area of Highland Avenue, just south of 55th Street.

Police said a man and a woman were shot, but that their wounds were not considered life-threatening. One of them was shot in the leg.

Both of the victims were taken by private means to a local hospital.

There is currently no suspect information.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.