Man, woman injured in double shooting on Friday night

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night.

It happened in the area of Highland Avenue, just south of 55th Street.

Police said a man and a woman were shot, but that their wounds were not considered life-threatening. One of them was shot in the leg.

Both of the victims were taken by private means to a local hospital.

There is currently no suspect information.

