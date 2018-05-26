18-year-old from Independence killed, 4 injured in crash near Sweet Springs

One young person from Independence was killed and four were injured in a crash in Saline County, Missouri near Sweet Springs shortly after midnight on Saturday.

An 18-year-old was driving a 2001 Kia east on I-70 when a possible vehicle defect caused her to skid and go off the right shoulder of the highway.

The vehicle overturned several times, ejecting four people.

Two 17-year-old girls, the driver, a 19-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospitals.

The driver, Kristen D. Moore, ultimately died from her injuries.

No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

