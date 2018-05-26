Excelsior Springs man dies in crash near Sedalia

An Excelsior Springs man has died in a crash near Sedalia on US-65 north of Violet Road.

The crash happened around 5:47 p.m. on Friday.

Tammie M. Garrett-Butler, 49, was headed south in a 2013 Dodge Ram when she overcorrected while changing lanes and started to skid, which caused her to go off the road.

The vehicle went airborne and ended up on its top.

The passenger, 53-year-old David A. Butler, was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m.

