Man seriously injured in shooting at 10th, Broadway

A 30-year-old Kansas City man faces murder and other felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Elaine M. Segovia.More >
A 30-year-old Kansas City man faces murder and other felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Elaine M. Segovia.More >
Want to reduce your risk of cancer by 40 percent? Stop eating bacon (and all processed meat) and drinking alcohol, according to a new set of health guidelines.More >
Want to reduce your risk of cancer by 40 percent? Stop eating bacon (and all processed meat) and drinking alcohol, according to a new set of health guidelines.More >
A boy's parents are grateful their son is safe after he was able to fend off a man who was attempting to kidnap him.More >
A boy's parents are grateful their son is safe after he was able to fend off a man who was attempting to kidnap him.More >
One young person from Independence was killed and four were injured in a crash in Saline County, Missouri near Sweet Springs shortly after midnight on Saturday.More >
One young person from Independence was killed and four were injured in a crash in Saline County, Missouri near Sweet Springs shortly after midnight on Saturday.More >
The authorities are investigating a serious injury accident that happened in the area of 110th and Village West Parkway, near I-70.More >
The authorities are investigating a serious injury accident that happened in the area of 110th and Village West Parkway, near I-70.More >
The authorities are investigating someone was shot and injured on Friday night in Shawnee.More >
The authorities are investigating someone was shot and injured on Friday night in Shawnee.More >
A cemetery that is home to more than 1,300 military veterans in an area near St. Louis was targeted by vandals just two days before Memorial Day.More >
A cemetery that is home to more than 1,300 military veterans in an area near St. Louis was targeted by vandals just two days before Memorial Day.More >
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran away from police following a chase and is on the loose.More >
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran away from police following a chase and is on the loose.More >
A man accused of sodomizing a pit bull puppy has been arrested, authorities say.More >
A man accused of sodomizing a pit bull puppy has been arrested, authorities say.More >
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night.More >
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night.More >