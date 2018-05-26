Man seriously injured in shooting at 10th, Broadway - KCTV5 News

Man seriously injured in shooting at 10th, Broadway

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV) (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting early on Saturday. 

The shooting happened at about 3:10 a.m. in the area of 10th and Broadway. 

One man sustained life-threatening injuries. 

There is no suspect information at this time. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.