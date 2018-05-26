1 shot, injured on Friday night in Shawnee

The authorities are investigating someone was shot and injured on Friday night in Shawnee.

The police went to the area of 65th and Bluejacket, just east of Nieman Road, around 11:19 p.m. after someone called and said they heard gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the torso.

Officers administered first aid and then took the victim to a local hospital.

Their investigation found that the shooting was the result of a confrontation between the victim and four possible suspects who ran away.

No other information is available at this time.

