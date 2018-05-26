Johnson County authorities looking for man who fled following chase

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran away from police following a chase and is on the loose.

At about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Wellsville Police Department chased a stolen vehicle on northbound I-35 into Johnson County.

Deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks by 1:07 a.m., which brought the vehicle to a stop near I-35 and Lone Elm Road.

Once the vehicle stopped, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away. Soon after that, deputies heard a single shot in the area.

The driver is being identified as a balding white man who is about 30 years old. He was wearing a black tank top and jeans.

The authorities searched for the man in that area until 8 a.m. but were unable to find him.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and call the authorities.

