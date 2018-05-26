Police locate missing Kansas City man - KCTV5 News

Police locate missing Kansas City man

Posted: Updated:
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
Marion "Wally" Butler - Provided by KCMO Police Department Marion "Wally" Butler - Provided by KCMO Police Department
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department was asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing Kansas City man. 

Marion "Wally" Butler, 79, was last seen early Saturday morning near 210 Highway and I-435, heading northbound.  

He has been located and is safe.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.