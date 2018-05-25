Business owners in Independence, Spring Hill upset about repeated flooding

Storms on Friday morning dumped heavy rain in spots and flooded several Independence businesses, but the owners say that's only part of the story and they're fed up.

Hours and hours later, water was still across 24 Highway from Independence to Sugar Creek.

A neighbor said the source of the problem is in the parking lot of a used car dealer, part of which is surrounded by caution tape around what appears to be a clogged drainage pipe.

People in the area said it’s been a problem for years and there’s been much dispute between the property owner, the city, and the state about who’s responsible.

Neighbors who deal with a mess of detoured traffic said it wasn’t a problem until three years ago. Now, it happens about twice a year.

The timing this time could not have been worse for the owner of Fairmount Liquors.

“It’s a holiday weekend,” Thelma Jordan said. “You load up, and I wasn’t expecting rain. I thought it was going to be a beautiful weekend. Now, we aren’t even going to be able to be open. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

The Sugar Creek mayor sent a statement saying:

“It is most unfortunate this situation continues, but the City of Sugar Creek maintains that this is a problem on private property. However, the City of Sugar Creek has met with MoDOT and the City of Independence within the past two months to determine how this flooding situation can be remedied for the benefit of all concerned.”

That private property in question is the car lot.

