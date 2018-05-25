Businesses offering Memorial Day deals, discounts for servicemembers, veterans

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and many businesses are showing appreciation for active duty military members and veterans, as well as their families, by offering special deals and discounts.

On the holiday on Monday, active duty members and veterans receive complimentary admission into Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun. The holiday is one of four Military Days offered by the parks.

Across the state line, active duty members and veterans get free admission Friday through Monday at Schlitterbahn, and spouses and children get a 50 percent discount on the gate price.

Shoppers can head to participating ACE Hardware stores Saturday to receive a free 8-by-12 inch American flag, and the store will give a second flag to a local VFW Post to honor veterans' graves.

Current and former military members can get a free meal on Monday at Hooters and McCormick & Schick’s, as well as a free donut and coffee at LaMar’s.

There are also discounts on meals for active duty military and veterans at Outback Steakhouse and Fogo De Chao.

Veterans and military members can find even more special discounts at Sherwin Williams, Walgreens, and Home Depot.

