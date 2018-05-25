30-year-old KC man charged in fatal shooting of woman after she left casino

A 30-year-old Kansas City man faces murder and other felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Elaine M. Segovia.

Corey D. Bibee faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

According to court records filed on Friday, Kansas City police responded on the morning of April 6, 2017 to a vehicle a parked near Smart Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Segovia was found shot to death the vehicle and a receipt from the 7th Street Casino in Kansas City, Kansas was found her pocket.

Detectives saw video showing Segovia with a man and a woman. Staff identified the man as Corey Bibee.

Bibee told police that Segovia was at the casino to gamble. He identified the other woman as someone he met at the casino.

Then Segovia, the other woman, and Bibee left the casino.

Before he left, he told witnesses that he and the Segovia were trying to rob the other woman. He also said Segovia was killed as a result.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000 cash.

