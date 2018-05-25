Police investigate crash at Kansas Speedway's main office

The authorities are investigating a serious injury accident that happened in the area of 110th and I-70.

The crash happened at the main office of the Kansas Speedway around 4 p.m.

A red truck and a white SUV appear to have been involved in the crash.

The two drivers were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Terry Zeigler had tweeted that "the driver may not survive." Which driver he meant was not specified.

No other information is available at this time.

KCTV5 News is working to get more information about what caused the crash.

