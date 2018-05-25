Boy fends off would-be kidnapper with skateboard

A 30-year-old Kansas City man faces murder and other felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Elaine M. Segovia.More >
A 30-year-old Kansas City man faces murder and other felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Elaine M. Segovia.More >
Want to reduce your risk of cancer by 40 percent? Stop eating bacon (and all processed meat) and drinking alcohol, according to a new set of health guidelines.More >
Want to reduce your risk of cancer by 40 percent? Stop eating bacon (and all processed meat) and drinking alcohol, according to a new set of health guidelines.More >
A boy's parents are grateful their son is safe after he was able to fend off a man who was attempting to kidnap him.More >
A boy's parents are grateful their son is safe after he was able to fend off a man who was attempting to kidnap him.More >
A man accused of sodomizing a pit bull puppy has been arrested, authorities say.More >
A man accused of sodomizing a pit bull puppy has been arrested, authorities say.More >
The authorities are investigating a serious injury accident that happened in the area of 110th and I-70.More >
The authorities are investigating a serious injury accident that happened in the area of 110th and I-70.More >
A small, decomposing body found under a bridge in rural central Kansas is that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, a Wichita boy who has been missing since February.More >
A small, decomposing body found under a bridge in rural central Kansas is that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, a Wichita boy who has been missing since February.More >
A Northern California couple pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the alleged neglect and torture of their 10 children.More >
A Northern California couple pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the alleged neglect and torture of their 10 children.More >
As the video continues, the lava consumes everything in its path, including small trees and the home itself, as smoke and flames start to appear where the lava has made contact.More >
As the video continues, the lava consumes everything in its path, including small trees and the home itself, as smoke and flames start to appear where the lava has made contact.More >
A male student opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school Friday morning, wounding another student and a teacher before being taken into custody, authorities said.More >
A male student opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school Friday morning, wounding another student and a teacher before being taken into custody, authorities said.More >
When it rains in Kansas City, sometimes it pours! It poured early Friday morning, raining so hard and so much that an area of US 24 Highway and Ralston Avenue in Independence flooded, again.More >
When it rains in Kansas City, sometimes it pours! It poured early Friday morning, raining so hard and so much that an area of US 24 Highway and Ralston Avenue in Independence flooded, again.More >