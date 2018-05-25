Person charged in connection with KCK crash that killed 17-year-old

On Thursday, a juvenile male was charged in connection with the death of Delicia Johnson, who was killed in a crash while standing near a vehicle.

The individual was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated battery.

Johnson was killed on May 12 on 67th Street near Georgia Avenue.

A pickup truck was parked on the side of the street in the northbound lanes that night and Johnson was on the curb, trying to help people out of the truck when the crash happened.

A car that was speeding hit the truck and the teenager was thrown when the impact happened.

