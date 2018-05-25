Former Kansas City Maverick will be a part of the Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace defends against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Former Kansas City Maverick Maxime Lagace and the Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final, the best-of-seven series beginning Monday in Las Vegas.

Lagace is the first former Maverick to have a chance at etching his name into the Stanley Cup. He is one of four players to reach the NHL after suiting up for the Mavs, joining Ross Johnston and Tanner Fritz of the New York Islanders and Ville Husso of the St. Louis Blues.

With Kansas City in 2014-15, Lagace went 5-6-2-1 with one shutout and a 3.01 Goals Against Average.

Lagace made his NHL debut on Oct. 30 following a string of injuries to Vegas netminders Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban and Oscar Dansk.

He has amassed a record of 6-7-0-1 in 14 starts and 16 games played with a 3.91 GAA.

He is the first-ever Maverick to lace up in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

