Schlitterbahn opens for season despite audit’s findings

On Friday, the controversial park where a little boy died opened for the season.

It comes not only as the owner and two employees are charged in that child's death, but also as the state says the park still has problems to address.

It opened for the season at noon and some vehicles did show up in the parking lot.

Schlitterbahn is in a harsh spotlight.

The park has been under the microscope since a 10-year-old boy died on a popular ride.

A recent audit showed several violations throughout the park. The report from the Kansas Department of Labor cited 11 rides for violations.

The park said those rides will not open until the violations are corrected.

However, Schlitterbahn said the audit is misleading and gives false information.

“We will have the Torrent, Torrent Beach, Torrent Cove, Kinderhaven, the Pirate Ship and Henry’s Hideout open,” the waterpark posted on Facebook. “None of these rides are involved in the KDOL audit report.”

“We are glad to say that we have addressed the bulk of the issues in the report and we are fully confident that our rides and park are safe and ready,” the post said. “However, the attorneys, inspectors, consultants, and staff for KDOL and Wyandotte County still need to complete their process. Until that process is complete, we will not open the other rides.”

An expert KCTV5 News spoke with said the park should not open to the public because it is not safe.

The owner and the two employees charged in the death of the boy, will face a judge in September.

The following 11 rides are the ones that are closed:

Soaring Eagle Zipline Storm Blaster Twister Whirlwind Wolfpack Tube Slide King Kaw Aquaveyor Cyclone Boogie Bahn Blitz Falls Aquaveyor Black Knight Tube Slide Bahnzai Pipeline Tube Slide

