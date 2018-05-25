Intense morning rain causes floods, leaves thousands without power in Kansas City area

Live Power Doppler Radar estimates the rainfall rate Friday morning at times reached more than five inches per hour. (KCTV5)

When it rains in Kansas City, sometimes it pours!

It poured early Friday morning, raining so hard and so much that an area of US 24 Highway and Ralston Avenue in Independence flooded, again.

Friday was not the first time the area has flooded after a heavy rain.

Business owners in the area blame the flooding on a damaged drainage area.

"We are working to find solutions to hold the property owner and Sugar Creek responsible as this long-standing issue negatively impacts Independence residents and business owners," said Meg Lewis, Public Information Officer for the city of Independence.

Live Power Doppler Radar estimates the rainfall rate Friday morning at times reached more than five inches per hour and radar estimates also suggest more than four inches of rain fell in many areas across Kansas City, including Independence.

There is a conspicuous hole over Cass County, MO, where heavy rain fell. Harrisonville, MO, resident Linda Scott shared a photo of a rain gauge at her home holding nearly four inches of water.

Thousands in the metro woke up without power on Friday due to the heavy rains. Kansas City Power & Light reported that more than 2,300 customers were without power and Independence Power & Light reported more than 1,100 outages.

Too much rain in too little time. It added up to a rough start to the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

More rain is expected during the holiday weekend, as a 40-percent chance of rain exists for the late afternoon on Friday and Saturday holds a 20-percent chance.

Intense, summer-like heat will also play a role in the weekend.

Highs for Saturday, Sunday and Monday are expected in the low-to-mid-90s, with heat indices in close to 100 degrees at times.

