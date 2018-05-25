House lawyer chastises attorney for Greitens

Hanaway had suggested that investigatory committee chairman Rep. Jay Barnes had made himself a "material witness" to his own investigation. (File photo)

An attorney for a Missouri House investigatory panel says a lawyer for Gov. Eric Greitens has impugned the integrity of the House in an attempt to divert attention from an investigation into the governor.

Lawyer Edward "Chip" Robertson Jr. released his statement Thursday in response to Greitens' campaign attorney Catherine Hanaway, who is a former House speaker.

Hanaway had suggested that investigatory committee chairman Rep. Jay Barnes had made himself a "material witness" to his own investigation. Among other things, she cited his receipt of an audio recording in which a woman explains to her husband that Greitens had bound, blindfolded and taken a photo of her partially nude during a sexual encounter in 2015. Greitens has denied criminal wrongdoing.

The suggestion Thursday by Greitens' campaign attorney Catherine Hanaway is similar to the tactic that Greitens' lawyers used successfully in his now-dismissed criminal invasion-of-privacy case

Lawmakers have been investigating the motives and means by which the recording became public.

Earlier this month, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner dropped a felony charge against Greitens after a judge approved a request from Greitens' lawyers to question her as a potential witness in the case.

