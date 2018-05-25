Wichita man arrested after sodomizing pit bull puppy, police say

Police also say there was evidence of previous physical abuse to the five-month-old dog. (Courtesy: Beauties and Beasts via KWCH)

A man accused of sodomizing a pit bull puppy has been arrested, authorities say.

Wichita police say the 55-year-old man faces animal cruelty, criminal sodomy and domestic battery charges. His name has not been released.

Police also say there was evidence of previous physical abuse to the five-month-old dog.

KWCH reports a woman told police she got into a fight with her boyfriend when she came home and found him having sex with the dog. The incident happened Tuesday in the 1300 block of North Meridian.

The woman took the puppy to the emergency vet for treatment.

