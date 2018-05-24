How an Alexa speaker recorded and shared a private conversation

SAN FRANCISCO (CNNMoney) -- Alexa has many talents. Amazon's voice assistant can play music, set timers, order a pizza, and send recordings of private conversations to random people in its users' contact list.
An Amazon Echo user in Portland, Oregon, says she was shocked to learn her Echo had recorded a conversation with her husband without them knowing, then sent the audio file to one of his employees in Seattle.
"My husband and I would joke and say I'd bet these devices are listening to what we're saying," the Echo owner Danielle told local news station KIRO 7. The news station did not report her last name.
She said the incident happened two weeks ago when the employee called them to say she'd received a strange voice recording of them.
"The person on the other line said, 'unplug your Alexa devices right now,'" she told KIRO. "'You're being hacked.'"
The audio recording included the couple talking about hardwood floors. Danielle said they turned off their multiple Echo smart speakers, contacted Amazon and spoke to an Alexa engineer, who apologized multiple times.
Amazon confirmed the error in a statement and explained the improbable series of events that took place for it to happen. It wasn't a hack or a bug with the device, but a case of Alexa's always-listening microphones mishearing a series of words and mistakenly sending a voice message.
"Echo woke up due to a word in background conversation sounding like 'Alexa.' Then, the subsequent conversation was heard as a 'send message' request," Amazon said in a statement. "At which point, Alexa said out loud 'To whom?' At which point, the background conversation was interpreted as a name in the customers contact list. Alexa then asked out loud, '[contact name], right?' Alexa then interpreted background conversation as 'right'. As unlikely as this string of events is, we are evaluating options to make this case even less likely."
The Echo only confirms a contact name if there are multiple people in an address book with the same or similar sounding names.
It's unknown if the couple had the volume turned all the way down on their device or if they just didn't hear Alexa's multiple spoken replies during the message process. The colored ring on Echo speakers also lights up when the device is active.
While voice technology is increasingly popular, there are lingering concerns about privacy issues associated with having an internet-connected microphone in the home. Companies like Amazon and Google say their devices only begin recording when their microphones hear a trigger word or phrase, like "Alexa" or "Hey Google."
© 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Officials say they are not filing charges at this time against the parents whose newly adopted child died in a hot car in East Nashville on Wednesday.More >
Officials say they are not filing charges at this time against the parents whose newly adopted child died in a hot car in East Nashville on Wednesday.More >
A small, decomposing body found under a bridge in rural central Kansas is likely that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, a Wichita boy who has been missing since February, police said Friday.More >
A small, decomposing body found under a bridge in rural central Kansas is likely that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, a Wichita boy who has been missing since February, police said Friday.More >
A woman has been arrested on five counts of endangering the welfare of a child after the authorities discovered the filthy conditions they were living in.More >
A woman has been arrested on five counts of endangering the welfare of a child after the authorities discovered the filthy conditions they were living in.More >
William Anthony Moss and Janet Ringer have been arrested and preliminarily charged with neglect resulting in death, which is a felony.More >
William Anthony Moss and Janet Ringer have been arrested and preliminarily charged with neglect resulting in death, which is a felony.More >
Isaac N. Vano, 24, has was charged on Thursday in connection with a shooting that happened on May 15 in the 11700 block of Hardy.More >
Isaac N. Vano, 24, has was charged on Thursday in connection with a shooting that happened on May 15 in the 11700 block of Hardy.More >
A man accused of sodomizing a pit bull puppy has been arrested, authorities say.More >
A man accused of sodomizing a pit bull puppy has been arrested, authorities say.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the area of 8000 N. Thomas Meyers Drive.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the area of 8000 N. Thomas Meyers Drive.More >
For the first time in the hospital's 98-year history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on May 21.More >
For the first time in the hospital's 98-year history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on May 21.More >
A California businessman was sentenced on Wednesday to 90 days of house arrest and five years of probation after pleading no contest to felony statutory rape of a child.More >
A California businessman was sentenced on Wednesday to 90 days of house arrest and five years of probation after pleading no contest to felony statutory rape of a child.More >
When it rains in Kansas City, sometimes it pours! It poured early Friday morning, raining so hard and so much that an area of US 24 Highway and Ralston Avenue in Independence flooded, again.More >
When it rains in Kansas City, sometimes it pours! It poured early Friday morning, raining so hard and so much that an area of US 24 Highway and Ralston Avenue in Independence flooded, again.More >