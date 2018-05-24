Kansas City couple tied up, threatening with machete-type knife during home invasion

A Kansas City couple is still recovering from a terrifying home invasion that left them tied up inside their own home.

Jason Hance has been charged with kidnapping, robbery and armed criminal action. He's accused of threatening a couple with a knife and tying them up inside their home.

Police say Hance tried kicking in this back door, then bashed his way inside while Trina and Eric Shults were away from home. When they came through their front door, they had no idea Hance was in their basement.

"We thought we were safe," Trina Shults said. "We had all of our doors and windows locked. He broke out the basement window."

Trina Shults said the man inside the home grabbed her arm and stuck a machete style knife in her face.

When her husband returned inside the home, he saw she was tied up at their kitchen table with her face covered.

“A guy comes toward me with a knife and he said, 'sit down or I'm going to kill your wife,'" Eric Shults said.

The couple complied with every demand of the suspect and for the next 90 minutes, he piled up items to take with him.

The couple’s son and niece arrived and found the man filling up the couple’s vehicle.

Once freed, they called 911 for help. Officers quickly arrested Hance by tracking one of the cell phones he stole. The couple can’t stand the fact that he caused them to feel unsafe inside their own home.

Since the home invasion, they have installed a security system and bars on their windows.

Hance is charged with nine counts, including robbery, armed criminal action and kidnapping.

