Kansas City police investigating homicide on N. Thomas Meyers Drive

Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the area of 8000 N. Thomas Meyers Drive.

The shooting happened just west of 169 Highway at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The shooting victim was found inside an apartment building.

Police say witnesses told them multiple males fled the scene, possibly jumping from the second-story window of the complex.

The men then occupied two different vehicles and left in an unknown direction.

At this time, police are unsure if these men were suspects or just witnesses.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.