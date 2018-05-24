Police: Armed citizen shoots, kills gunman who injured 2 inside Oklahoma City restaurant

Oklahoma City police say an armed citizen shot and killed a gunman who had wounded at least two individuals at a restaurant.

A woman and a female juvenile were shot and transported to the hospital after the shooting Thursday at Louie's Bar and Grill .

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect entered into the restaurant and started shooting.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this point.

