Police: Armed citizen shoots, kills gunman who injured 2 inside Oklahoma City restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KCTV) -

Oklahoma City police say an armed citizen shot and killed a gunman who had wounded at least two individuals at a restaurant. 

A woman and a female juvenile were shot and transported to the hospital after the shooting Thursday at Louie's Bar and Grill . 

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. 

Police said the suspect entered into the restaurant and started shooting. 

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this point. 

