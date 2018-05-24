Private investigator: Body of missing Wichita child believed to be found

HARVEY COUNTY, KS (KCTV5) - A private investigator tells CBS-affiliate KWCH 12 that the body of Lucas Hernandez has been found.

Hernandez has been missing since February.

Since Thursday morning, authorities have been searching the area of the 9700 block of South Woodlawn in Harvey County, KS.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett has arrived on the scene.

The private investigator tells KWCH information from Emily Glass, Hernandez's stepmother, led to Thursday's search.

Hernandez was last seen on Feb. 17, 2018.

No updates to report at this time on missing Lucas Hernandez. Investigation is ongoing.



If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Lucas or this case please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/mY73Xv76N9 — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) February 18, 2018

