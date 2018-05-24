Police: 12-year-old Harrisonville boy hits kidnapper with a skateboard

The Harrisonville Police Department say a 12-year-old boy fought off an attempted abduction by hitting the suspect with his skateboard.

Police say the child was walking home from a business about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Butler Drive and Wall Street.

Investigators say the individual was driving a black mini-van with blacked out windows. The vehicle also had a blue sticker in the back window that said "Revenge" on it.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly pulled up to child and told him to get into the van. The child used a skateboard to strike the individual and quickly fled the scene.

According to the child, the driver was wearing a mask. The child used a skateboard to strike the individual and fled the area.

If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Harrisonville Police Department.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.